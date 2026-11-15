TN CM Vijay may attend Sonia's book launch on Monday

13:28

Pic: @CMOTamilnadu/ANI Photo

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is expected to take part in Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir launch in New Delhi on November 16, sources in the grand old party said.



Vijay's presence is anticipated in the formal launch of the Gandhi's memoir Belonging: A journey of love, sources said on Saturday.



In June, the CM visited Delhi and took part in the NITI Aayog meeting and also called on Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.



The TN CM's expected visit to the national capital also comes against the background of the Mekedatu issue.



The main opposition DMK has demanded that the Tamil Nadu government take a delegation of MPs, MLAs from the state to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to oppose Karnataka's Mekedatu dam proposal after holding an-all party meeting on the issue in Chennai.