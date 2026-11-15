Speeding truck overturns on car in Rewari; 4 of a family killed, child injured

12:38





The trailer truck loaded with chickpeas went out of control and landed on top of the car as it overturned, after hitting another vehicle.



Two of the car occupants died on the spot, the police said.



Upon receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot, and a rescue operation was launched with the help of a crane.



The injured were taken to the Bawal Civil Hospital, where doctors declared two more persons dead, the police said.



The deceased have been identified as Deepak, Sarita, Nitin and Divya, they said.





It wasn't immediately clear how the injured child was related to the victims.

Four members of a family were killed after a speeding truck overturned onto their car on the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway in Gurugram, the police said on Sunday.A five-year-old child, who was sitting in the middle of the back seat of the i10 car, however, survived with minor injuries even after the vehicle was almost entirely crushed, they said.According to the police, the incident took place at around 11.30 pm on Saturday near the Banipur Chowk in the Bawal area of Rewari district.