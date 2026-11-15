Search on to nab terrorists who attacked Kulgam CRPF post

20:19

The Army and other security forces on Sunday launched a cordon and search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district following inputs about the presence of terrorists responsible for the attack on a CRPF post earlier this week, officials said.



The search operation was launched at Khudwani and its adjoining areas in the south Kashmir district following an input from the J&K Police about the presence of terrorists in the area, they said.



Top Army officers, DGP Nalin Prabhat, and Kashmir Range IGP Sujit Kumar Singh are overseeing the operation, the officials said, adding that all entry and exit points have been sealed in the area.



Terrorists opened fire on a CRPF post in the district on Wednesday, injuring three CRPF personnel.



Security forces have been on a hunt to trace the attackers for the last four days, with senior officers overseeing the operations.