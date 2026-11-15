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'Past nods don't justify use of green area': HC refuses Chhath Puja at Delhi park

Sun, 15 November 2026
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The Delhi high court has refused to allow Chhath Puja at a park maintained by the Delhi Development Authority at the Naraina village here, stating that mere use of the location for puja for several years cannot be a ground for permitting the use of a "green area".

Justice Jasmeet Singh said that according to reports, the Delhi government has already earmarked an area at Munak Canal for Chhath Puja, and in view of the availability of alternative arrangements, there was no justification for permitting the use of Chintoo Park (in Naraina village), particularly since it is being maintained as a "green area".

The high court, which is closed for Diwali vacation, passed the order on November 13 after taking up a plea seeking nod to organise Chhath Puja, including Sandhya Arghya on November 15 and Usha Arghya on November 16, at the Chintoo Park in Naraina Village, for an urgent hearing.

The court was told that the applicant had been organising the religious observance at the location for the past 23 years.

"The fact that the applicant has been organising Chhath Puja at the said location for several years, or that the present request is confined to a limited area and period, cannot, by itself, constitute a ground for permitting the use of a green area. The park is being maintained as a green area for the benefit of the public at large," the court said.

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