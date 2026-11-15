Order CBI probe into Ajit Pawar's death: Rohit Pawar

14:54

Former NCP chief Ajit Pawar/ANI Photo

Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar MLA Rohit Pawar on Sunday appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to announce a CBI probe into the death of NCP leader Ajit Pawar and the naming of the Pune Ring Road after him.



Shah is on a two-day visit to Pune from Sunday.



Ajit Pawar, the then deputy chief minister, died in a plane crash at Baramati in Pune district on January 28 this year.



In a post on X, Rohit Pawar said Shah is scheduled to unveil a statue of Ajit Pawar at the Pune Zilla Parishad office on Monday.



He thanked the Zilla Parishad leaders who backed the move for the installation of the late NCP leader's statue, but questioned why those enjoying ministerial positions in the state government with Ajit Pawar's support were not demanding that the Pune Ring Road be named after him.



Ajit Pawar's contribution to the development of Maharashtra was invaluable, and he served as the guardian minister of Pune district for more than a decade, the Opposition NCP-SP legislator stated.



He questioned whether some people were opposed to naming a major project after Ajit Pawar, and said merely unveiling a statue would not be enough to honour his contribution.