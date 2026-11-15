'No place for goons, rapists': Adhikari defends Ratan encounter

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West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari/File image

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday warned criminals and those possessing illegal firearms to leave the state, following the killing of prime accused Ratan Sheikh in a police encounter in Birbhum's Nanoor.



Adhikari said Sheikh had opened fire at the police, following which the personnel took necessary action.



Sheikh was accused of opening fire at police personnel while they were attempting to apprehend him in connection with the Santiniketan shooting incident. He was killed in a police encounter in Nanoor on Sunday.



"He shot at the police, and the police did what needed to be done on the spot. It would not be appropriate for me to comment on this. There is no place for goons and rapists in West Bengal. Even now, whatever remaining goons and those with illegal arms are left, flee from here; leave immediately. There is no place for them here," the Chief Minister said.



Further, West Bengal minister Agnimitra Paul defended the police action in the encounter, saying that those attacking police personnel and disturbing law and order would not be spared by the state government.



She said that the incident was a law and order matter and that the police were best placed to explain the circumstances surrounding the encounter.



"It is a law and order issue. What the police had to face, only the police can answer. And moreover, the chief minister has said that he was a dreaded criminal with 36 cases. I am sure he had shot at our police forces, like he had shot two days back at a police person who is still in the hospital fighting for his life. So if a criminal attacks our police, police will not keep quiet. The message is very clear from our government that any rapist, any rioter, anybody who plays with the lives of the people of Bengal will not be spared, " she told reporters.