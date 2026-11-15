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Mumbai CNG price hiked again, 8th rise in 2026

Sun, 15 November 2026
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Autorickshaws line up at a CNG pump in Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff
Autorickshaws line up at a CNG pump in Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff
After Pune, CNG has now become more costlier in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Motorists using CNG-powered vehicles in these areas will now have to pay more.

On Saturday, Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) raised CNG prices by Rs 1.50 per kg.

The new rates will come into effect from today, Sunday, November 15.

CNG will be priced at Rs 91.50 per kg in the MMR and surrounding areas.

In January this year, the price of CNG was Rs 80.50 per kg. Following this hike, the total increase has reached Rs 11 per kg, meaning CNG has become approximately 14 per cent more expensive in less than 11 months.

So far this year, MGL has increased CNG prices eight times.

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