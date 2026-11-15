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Modi to visit Manila for ASEAN Summit; maritime security, trade on agenda

Sun, 15 November 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Manila on Monday for a three-day visit to attend the annual India-ASEAN Summit, which is expected to focus on advancing maritime security cooperation alongside expanding economic and commercial partnerships.

He will also attend the annual East Asia Summit, with the Philippines hosting these diplomatic gatherings in its official capacity as the current chair of the 11-member regional bloc.

Throughout the India-ASEAN and East Asia summits, New Delhi intends to advocate intensified naval and maritime coordination among like-minded Indo-Pacific states.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is among the most pivotal geopolitical blocs in the region, with New Delhi joining major global powers, including Washington, Beijing, Tokyo and Canberra, as an official dialogue partner.

"Prime Minister Modi will be travelling to Manila to attend the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st meeting of the ASEAN-led East Asia Summit process. The visit will take place from November 16 to 18," stated Rudrendra Tandon, secretary (East) in the ministry of external affairs.

Outlining the itinerary during a formal media briefing, the ministry official noted that Modi's programme in the Philippine capital includes attending a dinner hosted by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for visiting dignitaries participating in the summit process, alongside scheduled bilateral meetings.

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