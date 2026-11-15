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Megaspeed says Alice Huang left firm in 2025, launches probe into media reports

Sun, 15 November 2026
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Alice Huang (right)/CTI via/Reuters
Alice Huang (right)/CTI via/Reuters
Singapore-based cloud-computing company Megaspeed has said that Alice Huang left the company in August 2025 and that it has launched an internal probe into media reports concerning its business, supply chain and global operations.

In an official statement issued on Sunday, Megaspeed said recent media reports containing assertions about its business, supply chain and global operations were "not supported by verifiable evidence".

The company said it conducts legitimate and lawful business and has retained external legal counsel to conduct a "thorough internal investigation".

It further said it designs and maintains its global operational and supply-chain control frameworks to comply with all applicable laws and regulatory regimes, including US export-control requirements and local jurisdiction rules in every market where it operates.

"Ms. Alice Huang officially left Megaspeed effective August 30, 2025 and currently has no role with the Company," the company said in its statement, as it declined to comment on Huang's "personal and private matters".

The development comes amid investigations into whether advanced AI servers containing restricted Nvidia chips were routed through Southeast Asia to China in violation of export declarations.

The controversy centres on allegations that Megaspeed helped Chinese firms access advanced Nvidia chips despite US export restrictions, a charge the company has denied.

The scandal widened after US intelligence officials reportedly suspected Alice Huang of being a Chinese intelligence asset, though Singapore clarified that she was not investigated for espionage. China has denied the espionage allegations.

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