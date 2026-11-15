Mechanical engineer held in Bhopal with mephedrone worth Rs 2.25 cr

16:33

A 28-year-old mechanical engineer has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal for alleged possession of 970 gm of mephedrone, worth Rs 2.25 crore, which he concealed in water bottles, an official said on Sunday.



The accused, Vishakh A N, a native of Karnataka, was intercepted late Saturday night near the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) while travelling from Delhi to Bengaluru via Nagpur in an inter-state passenger bus, investigating officer Assistant Sub-Inspector Sanjay Shukla said.



He said that the accused is being interrogated to trace the drug trafficking network, establish the source of the contraband and identify its intended recipient.



"We will produce him before the competent authority and seek his remand to trace and dismantle the drug trafficking network," Shukla said.