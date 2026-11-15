Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Lakhs of devotees throng Lord Murugan temples across TN for 'Soorasamharam'

Sun, 15 November 2026
Share:
13:57
File image
File image
Chanting divine hymns and observing strict fasting vows, lakhs of devotees thronged Lord Murugan temples across Tamil Nadu on Sunday to witness the spectacular 'Soorasamharam' ritual, marking the grand finale of the six-day 'Kanda Sashti' festival.

The coastal town of Tiruchendur, alongside major shrines in Palani, Swamimalai, and Chennai, witnessed a sea of humanity united in devotion.

The festival commemorates the mythological battle where Lord Murugan, armed with the invincible 'Vel' (spear) gifted by his mother Goddess Parvati, vanquished the demon king Surapadman. This victory of divine light over evil is celebrated with unparalleled zeal across the state, particularly at the 'Arupadaiveedu', the six supreme abodes of the deity.

At the Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur in Tuticorin district, the epicentre of the Kanda Sashti celebrations, crowds gathered along the shoreline. Devotees took a holy dip in the sea from the early hours before converging at the temple precincts. 

The dramatic enactment of Soorasamharam was scheduled for 4.30 pm on the beach, following special rituals at the Kanda Sashti mandapam.

The observance requires immense physical and spiritual discipline. "Just stepping on the soil of this sacred town has the power to change one's destiny," Kavitha, a devotee from Chennai who maintained a strict milk-only diet during her fast.

Another pilgrim, Selvamuthu, shared his emotional journey, stating he undertook the rigorous penance seeking divine intervention to overcome severe debt and family struggles.

TOP STORIES

India vs NZ 5th ODI Live Scores: New Zealand collapse; India in control
India vs NZ 5th ODI Live Scores: New Zealand collapse; India in control

LIVE! Iran's IRGC says it attacked US radar system at Bahrain base
LIVE! Iran's IRGC says it attacked US radar system at Bahrain base

India votes against UN resolution on death penalty moratorium
India votes against UN resolution on death penalty moratorium

India joined 32 other nations, including China and the US, in voting against a UN General Assembly resolution that called for a moratorium on the death penalty. The resolution, adopted by 133 votes in favour, expressed concern over the...

Historic! SpaceX catches Starship in launch tower arms
Historic! SpaceX catches Starship in launch tower arms

SpaceX has achieved a landmark feat by successfully catching its Starship spacecraft upright in the mechanical arms of its launch tower, 'Mechazilla', after returning from orbit. This unprecedented manoeuvre marks a significant step...

Keralam shocker: Elderly man dragged under car for 2 km, dies
Keralam shocker: Elderly man dragged under car for 2 km, dies

A car driver in Kerala has been charged with culpable homicide after allegedly hitting a homeless elderly man and dragging him for nearly two kilometres before abandoning him. The victim later died, and the driver was arrested based on...