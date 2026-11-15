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J-K: One arrested for spreading false info about Kulgam attack

Sun, 15 November 2026
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Security has been tighted in J-K after the Nov 11 attack. Pic: ANI video grab
Security has been tighted in J-K after the Nov 11 attack. Pic: ANI video grab
A person has been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district for allegedly circulating false and misleading information on Facebook about the recent attack on CRPF in Kulgam, the police said on Sunday.

They said that it came to the police's notice that a Facebook page, "Bandipora Wala," operated by Momin Ul Islam, had uploaded fabricated information claiming that three CRPF personnel had been killed in the attack on November 11.

"The circulation of such false information had the potential to create unnecessary panic and disturb peace and public confidence," the police spokesperson said.

Acting promptly, Bandipora Police identified Islam, a resident of Gund Dachina area of the north Kashmir district, as the person operating the Facebook page, registered an FIR and arrested the accused.

The misleading content has also been removed from the social media platform, the spokesperson added.

On November 11, two heavily armed terrorists opened fire at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) post in Kulgam, injuring three CRPF personnel. The fFollowing day, bullet-riddled bodies of two special police officers were recovered from the remote Dachhan forest area of Kishtwar district.

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