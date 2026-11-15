Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

James Gunn refuses changes in 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow'

Sun, 15 November 2026
Share:
16:29
'Man of Tomorrow' animation/Instagram@jamesgunn
'Man of Tomorrow' animation/Instagram@jamesgunn
Filmmaker James Gunn said no changes have been proposed for Superman: Man of Tomorrow after the reports claimed Skydance proposed modifications in the film.

Gunn shared his statement on Threats and said untrue rumors have been circulating online.

"There are a lot of untrue rumors going around, but one of them is that Skydance has seen Man of Tomorrow and that all sorts of sweeping changes are being made," he wrote.

He said no one from Skydance has seen the film. 

"No one from Skydance has even seen the movie - the only people that have are Peter Safran and a very small trusted group of friends and family. So any stories around this narrative are false," he said.

The film is a sequel to Superman, which released in 2025. 

It is set to release on July 9, 2027 and will have David Corenswet return to reprise his role as Clark Kent / Superman.

The film follows Superman and Lex Luthor (essayed by icholas Hoult) forming a reluctant alliance to stop the alien threat Brainiac. 

The film is produced by Gunn, alongside Peter Safran, Chantal Nong Vo, and Lars P. Winther.

TOP STORIES

India Outgun New Zealand in Thriller; Clinch ODI Series 3-1
India Outgun New Zealand in Thriller; Clinch ODI Series 3-1

India's batting lineup suffered another collapse, getting bowled out for a mere 209 in the fifth and final ODI against New Zealand. This marks their second successive poor batting performance, putting their 2-1 series lead at risk as New...

LIVE! CRPF withdraws anti-Maoist battalion from Chhattisgarh
LIVE! CRPF withdraws anti-Maoist battalion from Chhattisgarh

Third cyclone threat in three weeks puts Odisha on high alert
Third cyclone threat in three weeks puts Odisha on high alert

The Odisha government has put its districts, especially southern and coastal regions, on high alert as a depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by November 17. This comes after two...

Ladakh talks after polls, LAB chief questions timing
Ladakh talks after polls, LAB chief questions timing

Ladakh representatives express apprehension over the timing of hill council elections, alleging it's a ploy to weaken their collective leadership ahead of crucial talks with the Centre. They demand postponement of the December 4...

Lakshya overcomes Watanabe for Kumamoto Masters crown
Lakshya overcomes Watanabe for Kumamoto Masters crown

Lakshya Sen won his second consecutive BWF Tour title, defeating Koki Watanabe in the Kumamoto Masters Japan final. This victory significantly boosts his chances of qualifying for the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals in Hangzhou,...