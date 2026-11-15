James Gunn refuses changes in 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow'

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'Man of Tomorrow' animation/Instagram@jamesgunn





"No one from Skydance has even seen the movie - the only people that have are Peter Safran and a very small trusted group of friends and family. So any stories around this narrative are false," he said.



The film is a sequel to Superman, which released in 2025.





It is set to release on July 9, 2027 and will have David Corenswet return to reprise his role as Clark Kent / Superman.



The film follows Superman and Lex Luthor (essayed by icholas Hoult) forming a reluctant alliance to stop the alien threat Brainiac.





The film is produced by Gunn, alongside Peter Safran, Chantal Nong Vo, and Lars P. Winther.

Filmmaker James Gunn said no changes have been proposed forafter the reports claimed Skydance proposed modifications in the film.Gunn shared his statement on Threats and said untrue rumors have been circulating online."There are a lot of untrue rumors going around, but one of them is that Skydance has seenand that all sorts of sweeping changes are being made," he wrote.He said no one from Skydance has seen the film.