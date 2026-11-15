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It is very scary: Ananya Panday on Tiger Shroff firing attack

Sun, 15 November 2026
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17:25
Actor Ananya Panday/File image
Actor Ananya Panday/File image
"It is very scary and extremely unfortunate," said Ananya Panday as she reacted to the firing attack on Tiger Shroff and called for a need to create a safer environment for everyone and not only actors.

The actor attended HT Leadership Summit 2026, which was held in Delhi on Saturday. She was asked about the incident during the conversation. 

"It is very scary and extremely unfortunate. I don't think it is only about the actor's safety, sometimes when huge crowds come and it is about the people in the crowd also and their safety. In general, there is a need to create a safer environment," she said. 

The actor said it will be sad if she won't be able to interact with her fans because of certain security reasons.

"Because for me it would be so sad if I don't get to interact with the people who have watched our films. I think it is the most rewarding thing for the actor to come up t you and tell you they made someone feel something or they saw something in themselves because of the character you played," she said.

Assailants opened fire at Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area on October 17. 

The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver and another person were injured. The attack raised questions about the security of the actors. 

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