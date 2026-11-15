Iran's IRGC says it attacked US radar system at Bahrain base

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This marked the Gulf nation's first warnings of this nature since September.



According to a report by The Wall Street Journal citing US intelligence officials, Tehran could still possess up to 2,500 missiles in its arsenal.



This assessment follows claims by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps that it recently struck the radar of a US air defence site at Riffa Air Base in Bahrain in retaliation for US military actions.



Despite months of sustained US and Israeli strikes aimed at crippling its weapons infrastructure, intelligence officials estimate that the nation retains between 1,500 and 2,500 missiles, according to the Journal's report.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says its forces carried out a drone attack targeting a US radar system located at a military base in Bahrain, according to an official release broadcast by Iranian state media.Elucidating the military action in a statement published via Telegram by the state broadcaster, the IRGC said, "The US air defence radar system at the Al-Riffa helicopter base in Bahrain was targeted by six drones belonging to the IRGC Aerospace Force."Earlier, Bahrain's interior ministry released two separate advisory alerts on the social media platform X, warning of potential security hazards.