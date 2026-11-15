IFS Sanjeev Chaturvedi moves SC seeking framework to protect whistleblowers

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Magsaysay Award winner and whistleblower IFS officer Sanjeev Chaturvedi./ANI Photo

Magsaysay Award winner and whistleblower Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Sanjeev Chaturvedi has moved the Supreme Court seeking protection of whistleblowers and appropriate guidelines to bridge the constitutional and "statutory vacuum" that has been caused by the non-operationalisation of a 2014 law.



Chaturvedi, who has exposed some corruption cases in the past and is facing several cases by private persons and action by different governments, said in his plea filed in a pending petition that this continuity of institutional persecution in the absence of any protective framework is not an exceptional case; it is the systemic norm.



"The absence of the Whistleblowers Protection Act's operational framework means there is no single institutional mechanism to which a whistleblower in the petitioner's position can turn for protection, and no authority charged with the specific task of preventing and investigating retaliation," he submitted.



"This structural vacuum is the condition that enables the petitioner's persecutors to act with impunity, and it will continue to enable such persecution indefinitely unless this court intervenes," he submitted.