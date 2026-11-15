Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

IFS Sanjeev Chaturvedi moves SC seeking framework to protect whistleblowers

Sun, 15 November 2026
Share:
15:49
Magsaysay Award winner and whistleblower IFS officer Sanjeev Chaturvedi./ANI Photo
Magsaysay Award winner and whistleblower IFS officer Sanjeev Chaturvedi./ANI Photo
Magsaysay Award winner and whistleblower Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Sanjeev Chaturvedi has moved the Supreme Court seeking protection of whistleblowers and appropriate guidelines to bridge the constitutional and "statutory vacuum" that has been caused by the non-operationalisation of a 2014 law.

Chaturvedi, who has exposed some corruption cases in the past and is facing several cases by private persons and action by different governments, said in his plea filed in a pending petition that this continuity of institutional persecution in the absence of any protective framework is not an exceptional case; it is the systemic norm.

"The absence of the Whistleblowers Protection Act's operational framework means there is no single institutional mechanism to which a whistleblower in the petitioner's position can turn for protection, and no authority charged with the specific task of preventing and investigating retaliation," he submitted.

"This structural vacuum is the condition that enables the petitioner's persecutors to act with impunity, and it will continue to enable such persecution indefinitely unless this court intervenes," he submitted.

TOP STORIES

India Outgun New Zealand in Thriller; Clinch ODI Series 3-1
India Outgun New Zealand in Thriller; Clinch ODI Series 3-1

India's batting lineup suffered another collapse, getting bowled out for a mere 209 in the fifth and final ODI against New Zealand. This marks their second successive poor batting performance, putting their 2-1 series lead at risk as New...

LIVE! After Arnab, Murasu, Odisha braces for another cyclone threat
LIVE! After Arnab, Murasu, Odisha braces for another cyclone threat

Iran's IRGC says it attacked US radar system at Bahrain base
Iran's IRGC says it attacked US radar system at Bahrain base

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says its forces carried out a drone attack targeting a US radar system located at a military base in Bahrain, according to an official release broadcast by Iranian state media.

Voters can re-apply without fear of prosecution: EC
Voters can re-apply without fear of prosecution: EC

The Election Commission has informed the Supreme Court that voters previously enrolled but missing from draft electoral rolls can re-apply via Form 6 without facing prosecution. This clarification aims to allay fears and ensure eligible...

Severe cyclone likely over Bay of Bengal by Nov 17
Severe cyclone likely over Bay of Bengal by Nov 17

A depression in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by November 17, bringing heavy rainfall to coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, with moderate rains also anticipated in other parts of the...