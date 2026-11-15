Hegseth hails Musk after Starship returns to launch pad

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Photo: Steve Nesius/Reuters

United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth led international accolades for SpaceX following its historic aerospace milestone, joining global leaders in saluting an unprecedented technological leap that has pushed the boundaries of modern rocketry.



'Congrats @elonmusk -- a great American. Keep leading the frontier,' Hegseth posted on X.



Describing the feat as an event that still feels like science fiction, Google CEO Sundar Pichai joined global reactions as SpaceX on Saturday made history by successfully bringing its Starship spacecraft back from orbit and catching it upright in the mechanical arms of its launch tower in an unprecedented manoeuvre that could reshape the future of rocket reusability.



'Congrats @SpaceX for that Starship catch, still feels like science fiction! Watching it live was incredible. Upwards!' Pichai posted on X.



The monumental achievement marks the first time an orbital rocket's upper stage has returned from space and made a controlled, upright landing at its launch site, with the giant mechanical arms of SpaceX's launch tower, nicknamed 'Mechazilla', catching the spacecraft during its descent.



Celebrating the milestone, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk congratulated the engineers and teams behind the mission, acknowledging their efforts in making what appeared to be a science-fiction-like spectacle a reality.



'Congratulations to an incredible team at SpaceX!!!' Musk said in a post on X.



SpaceX also celebrated the historic manoeuvre, highlighting the successful catch of Starship by its giant launch tower.



'Mechazilla catches Starship! Congratulations to the entire SpaceX team on this incredible achievement!' the company said in a post on X.



According to SpaceX, Starship lifted off from Starbase in Texas on Friday for its 15th flight and returned to the same facility, completing a mission that included reaching orbit, deploying satellites and executing a controlled return to Earth.



In its mission statement, SpaceX said the Super Heavy booster initially ascended from Pad 2 under the power of 33 Raptor engines before Starship separated through a hot-staging manoeuvre and continued its journey towards space using six Raptor engines.



The Super Heavy booster subsequently performed its directional flip and reignited 32 of its planned 33 Raptor engines for the boostback burn. However, the burn ended earlier than planned because of low fuel mass, with the root cause under investigation, the company said.



The booster then diverted to an offshore landing location following an automated abort triggered by its guidance, navigation and control system. It successfully performed its landing burn over the Gulf before its flight termination system was activated.