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Gurugram police forms SIT to probe international sex racket; notices to firm's director

Sun, 15 November 2026
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The Gurugram police formed a special investigation team to probe an international sex racket allegedly run by a private company in the city, a senior police officer said on Sunday.  

Notices have been served on the company's director and eight of his associates in the case, the officer added.

The investigation is being led by assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Udyog, Yashwant.

The officer said that the allegations made in the complaint can only be verified once the SIT investigation is complete.  

The police action came after an NGO submitted a complaint, with some evidence, in September, alleging the operation of an international sex network, where women from several foreign countries, including Russia, Tunisia and Dubai, are being forced into prostitution.  

The complaint further alleged that women were brought in from various countries through a network and housed at the company's different residential societies and other associated properties, where they were forced into prostitution.

It has also raised concerns regarding the ages of some of these women, suggesting the potential exploitation of minors. 

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