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Gurugram: Four women held for 'inducing' slum children to adopt Christianity

Sun, 15 November 2026
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The police have arrested four women for allegedly encouraging slum children to adopt Christianity under the garb of a private school in a village in Gurugram, officials said on Sunday.

The arrests were made following a raid at the school in Ghata village.

The arrestees have been identified as Suman Kumari (21), a resident of Delhi's Azadpur, Rajkumari Chaoba Singh (36), from Manipur's Bishnupur district and presently residing in Gurugram Sector-86, Ashmita Chahar (35), originally from Nepal and residing in Delhi's Kotla, and Lalnunpuii (31), a resident of Mizoram's Aizawl and residing in Dwarka.

According to the police, on Saturday, a person submitted a complaint at Sector 56 police station alleging that some unidentified persons, including women, were running a private school for slum children in makeshift rooms near a service station along SPR Road in Ghata village. 

Along with providing food items and other essential supplies to the children, the accused were allegedly conducting activities related to religious conversion, the complainant said, alleging that they were attempting to influence the children to adopt Christianity by luring them with food items and other objects.

A police team conducted a raid at the location. Four women were found at the spot and were arrested in accordance with statutory provisions, officials said.

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