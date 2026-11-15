Fresh snowfall blankets Badrinath ahead of shrine closure

18:06

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Fresh snowfall was reported on high-altitude peaks of Chamoli district, including Badrinath, on Sunday, bringing a sharp drop in temperatures ahead of the closure of the shrine's portals on Monday evening.



The area also received light rainfall.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its forecast issued on Sunday morning, predicted light to moderate rain or snowfall at a few places in Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Dehradun, Tehri and Pithoragarh districts at altitudes of 3,000 metres and above.



Very light to light rain or snowfall is also likely at isolated places in the remaining hilly districts of Uttarakhand, the IMD said.



Meanwhile, devotees continued to arrive at the Badrinath shrine to offer prayers ahead of its annual closure, resulting in a large gathering of pilgrims. Besides seeking blessings, many devotees were seen enjoying the fresh snowfall.



Pandit Bhuvan Chandra Uniyal, former chief priest of the Badrinath Temple, said snowfall began in the shrine town on Sunday morning.



"A white blanket of snow has covered the entire Badrinath town, further enhancing its natural beauty. Pilgrims present here feel blessed to witness such an enchanting sight," Uniyal said.