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Free entry to Taj Mahal, Agra Fort on Nov 19

Sun, 15 November 2026
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Tourists will be allowed free entry to all centrally protected monuments in Agra, including the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri, on November 19 to mark the beginning of World Heritage Week, an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said on Sunday.

World Heritage Week will be observed from November 19 to 25.

The ASI has waived entry fees at all centrally protected monuments and archaeological sites across the country on the first day of the week to promote heritage conservation.

ASI Superintending Archaeologist Smita Kumar said both domestic and foreign tourists would be allowed free entry to all monuments in Agra on November 19.

However, visitors will have to pay the prescribed fee of Rs 200 to enter the main mausoleum of the Taj Mahal, she said.

Kumar said exhibitions would be organised at monuments during the week, while various competitions would be held for schoolchildren.

Meanwhile, officials said CCTV cameras, including 360-degree CCTV cameras, would be mounted at blind spots in the Taj Mahal complex to strengthen security surveillance.

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