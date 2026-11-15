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Driver held in sexual abuse case against TN granite baron Veeramani; arrests rise to 10

Sun, 15 November 2026
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The SIT probing the alleged sexual abuse of minors by granite baron R Veeramani arrested a driver for allegedly facilitating the crimes, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 10.

The driver, identified as Perumal alias Bala, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly bringing the minors to Veeramani and abetting the offences, the police said on Sunday. 

He was remanded in judicial custody and lodged in Puzhal Central Prison.

His arrest followed the registration of a ninth First Information Report (FIR) against Veeramani on Friday, November 13, on a fresh complaint by another minor survivor.

Based on a statement recorded in court by one of the survivors, the Special Investigation Team also searched Veeramani's residence in Royapettah in the presence of the Mylapore Tahsildar and Executive Magistrate, according to a press release.

The SIT has so far registered nine cases against Veeramani on complaints concerning 13 minor victims. Ten people, including Veeramani and his associates, have been arrested in these cases and are in jail.

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