Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Devotees break lock of lake gate after Chhath Puja ban in Palgha

Sun, 15 November 2026
Share:
11:01
Image only for representation
Image only for representation
A viral video showed a group of devotees, mostly women, breaking the lock on the gate of a lake where authorities had barred Chhath Puja celebrations in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

No case has been registered so far in connection with the incident, which occurred on Saturday evening in the Nalasopara area, police said on Sunday.

During the four-day Chhath festival, devotees gather at the waterbodies to offer prayers to the setting and rising sun.

Authorities had prohibited the rituals at the Nagela lake in the Gala Nagar area and locked its main entrance gate to enforce the restriction. Devotees who arrived at the site for the festival were frustrated by the sudden closure.

A group of angry women then broke the lock to enter the lake premises, leading to a commotion and tension in the locality. Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media.

Personnel from Achole Police Station reached the spot and brought the situation under control, an official said.

The police have not received any complaint so far and have not registered any case, he added.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Depression to turn severe cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal by Nov 17
LIVE! Depression to turn severe cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal by Nov 17

Historic! SpaceX catches Starship in launch tower arms
Historic! SpaceX catches Starship in launch tower arms

SpaceX has achieved a landmark feat by successfully catching its Starship spacecraft upright in the mechanical arms of its launch tower, 'Mechazilla', after returning from orbit. This unprecedented manoeuvre marks a significant step...

India vs NZ 5th ODI Live Scores: Batters flop again; India 209 all out
India vs NZ 5th ODI Live Scores: Batters flop again; India 209 all out

Princess Kate to visit India in first post-recovery trip
Princess Kate to visit India in first post-recovery trip

The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton, are set to undertake their first joint overseas visit since the Princess announced her cancer diagnosis, travelling to Mumbai for the 2026 Earthshot Prize awards...

Voters can re-apply without fear of prosecution: EC
Voters can re-apply without fear of prosecution: EC

The Election Commission has informed the Supreme Court that voters previously enrolled but missing from draft electoral rolls can re-apply via Form 6 without facing prosecution. This clarification aims to allay fears and ensure eligible...