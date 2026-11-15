Devotees break lock of lake gate after Chhath Puja ban in Palgha

11:01

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A viral video showed a group of devotees, mostly women, breaking the lock on the gate of a lake where authorities had barred Chhath Puja celebrations in Maharashtra's Palghar district.



No case has been registered so far in connection with the incident, which occurred on Saturday evening in the Nalasopara area, police said on Sunday.



During the four-day Chhath festival, devotees gather at the waterbodies to offer prayers to the setting and rising sun.



Authorities had prohibited the rituals at the Nagela lake in the Gala Nagar area and locked its main entrance gate to enforce the restriction. Devotees who arrived at the site for the festival were frustrated by the sudden closure.



A group of angry women then broke the lock to enter the lake premises, leading to a commotion and tension in the locality. Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media.



Personnel from Achole Police Station reached the spot and brought the situation under control, an official said.



The police have not received any complaint so far and have not registered any case, he added.