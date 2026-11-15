Depression to turn severe cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal by Nov 17

11:13

A depression over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by November 17, the meteorological department said on Sunday.



Rains are expected to occur in north coastal districts in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area, it said.



According to the latest weather report, Saturday's well marked low pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal moved northwestward, intensified into a depression and lay centred at 5.30 am today. It is very likely to continue to move northwestward, intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the central parts of south and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal on November, 16 and into a severe cyclonic storm on November 17.



The data further added that in addition to northern Tamil Nadu districts, moderate rain at isolated places is likely to occur over western ghat and southern districts of the state from Monday.



According to the bulletin, during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, rainfall occurred at several districts, including Chengalpattu, Chennai, Kancheepuram and Kanyakumari.