CRPF withdraws anti-Maoist battalion from Chhattisgarh

16:41

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The CRPF has withdrawn a battalion comprising more than 1,000 personnel from the anti-Maoist operations theatre in Chhattisgarh and sent it to Manipur for deployment.



The development marks the first such de-induction of any Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) unit following the Union government's declaration that Naxalism in India ended in March.



Temporary withdrawal of companies (part of a battalion) has occurred for various internal security duties, such as the West Bengal elections, the Amarnath Yatra and the protests in Delhi.



Officials said that the battalion was based in the former Maoist hotbed of Sukma in the south Bastar region of the central Indian state.



For the past few years, it had been undertaking Left Wing Extremism (LWE) operations, followed by de-mining and defusing improvised explosive devices (IEDs) post-March.



"The CRPF headquarters has ordered the de-induction of a general duty battalion from Chhattisgarh and directed it to move to Manipur, where ethnic violence has been simmering for more than three years now.



"This is the first full withdrawal of any paramilitary unit from the anti-Naxal operations theatre following the declaration that armed Maoism in the country ended in March," a senior security officer based in Delhi said.