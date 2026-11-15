Cong alleges detention of party workers during Amit Shah's Pune visit, warns of protests

17:03

Congress's Pune unit on Sunday hit out at the police over the alleged detention of party workers during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's two-day visit to the city, warning of black-flag protests.



In a video message posted on social media, Congress's city unit chief Prashant Jagtap alleged that party workers were routinely picked up from their homes whenever Shah visited Pune, even when the party had announced no agitation.



He condemned the alleged action and claimed that the treatment meted out to opposition workers reflected an authoritarian approach.



"If he (Shah) has not committed any wrongdoing or acted against the country, why is he afraid of the Opposition?" Jagtap remarked.



He alleged that over the past few months, whenever Shah visited Pune, Congress workers had been detained by police, and questioned who was instructing the city police to make such arrangements.



Jagtap further claimed that the BJP was taking the Union Home Minister around Pune under heavy police security and said this was an embarrassing situation for the ruling party and its leaders.