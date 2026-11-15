Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Cong alleges detention of party workers during Amit Shah's Pune visit, warns of protests

Sun, 15 November 2026
Share:
17:03
image
Congress's Pune unit on Sunday hit out at the police over the alleged detention of party workers during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's two-day visit to the city, warning of black-flag protests.

In a video message posted on social media, Congress's city unit chief Prashant Jagtap alleged that party workers were routinely picked up from their homes whenever Shah visited Pune, even when the party had announced no agitation.

He condemned the alleged action and claimed that the treatment meted out to opposition workers reflected an authoritarian approach.

"If he (Shah) has not committed any wrongdoing or acted against the country, why is he afraid of the Opposition?" Jagtap remarked.

He alleged that over the past few months, whenever Shah visited Pune, Congress workers had been detained by police, and questioned who was instructing the city police to make such arrangements.

Jagtap further claimed that the BJP was taking the Union Home Minister around Pune under heavy police security and said this was an embarrassing situation for the ruling party and its leaders.

TOP STORIES

India Outgun New Zealand in Thriller; Clinch ODI Series 3-1
India Outgun New Zealand in Thriller; Clinch ODI Series 3-1

India's batting lineup suffered another collapse, getting bowled out for a mere 209 in the fifth and final ODI against New Zealand. This marks their second successive poor batting performance, putting their 2-1 series lead at risk as New...

LIVE! CRPF withdraws anti-Maoist battalion from Chhattisgarh
LIVE! CRPF withdraws anti-Maoist battalion from Chhattisgarh

Third cyclone threat in three weeks puts Odisha on high alert
Third cyclone threat in three weeks puts Odisha on high alert

The Odisha government has put its districts, especially southern and coastal regions, on high alert as a depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by November 17. This comes after two...

Ladakh talks after polls, LAB chief questions timing
Ladakh talks after polls, LAB chief questions timing

Ladakh representatives express apprehension over the timing of hill council elections, alleging it's a ploy to weaken their collective leadership ahead of crucial talks with the Centre. They demand postponement of the December 4...

Lakshya overcomes Watanabe for Kumamoto Masters crown
Lakshya overcomes Watanabe for Kumamoto Masters crown

Lakshya Sen won his second consecutive BWF Tour title, defeating Koki Watanabe in the Kumamoto Masters Japan final. This victory significantly boosts his chances of qualifying for the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals in Hangzhou,...