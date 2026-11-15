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Bomb threat at Mumbai's CSMT turns out to be hoax

Sun, 15 November 2026
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A bomb threat call targeting the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) here turned out to be a hoax after security agencies conducted a thorough search of the busy railway station and found nothing suspicious, officials said on Sunday.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) control room at Wadi Bunder received the threat call around 6.40 pm on Saturday, claiming that a bomb had been planted at the railway station, they said.

Following the alert, personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF), GRP, Mumbai Police and other security agencies launched an intensive search operation at the terminus, a senior Central Railway official said.

An RPF dog squad was also pressed into service to sweep the premises, including suburban and long-distance platforms, foot overbridges and the parcel area, he said.

However, no suspicious person, explosive material or unclaimed object was found either on the station premises or inside any train, the official added.

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