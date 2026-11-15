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BJP worker dies after 'assault' during party infighting in Bengal's Panihati

Sun, 15 November 2026
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18:44
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
A Bharatiya Janata Party worker died allegedly after being assaulted during a confrontation with other party workers in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, the police said on Sunday.

The incident in Panihati was sparked after an assault on a local businessman.

The deceased, identified as Arup Saha, was allegedly attacked on Saturday evening when he intervened after his wife, Ruma Saha, a BJP functionary, was verbally abused by fellow party workers following her protest against the assault on the businessman, a police officer said.

"Initial probe revealed that a dispute erupted after the BJP Yuva Morcha president of Panihati Mandal-1 was accused of assaulting a businessman. Ruma Saha, the BJP secretary of the same mandal, reportedly objected to the assault, following which some party workers abused her," the officer said.

Arup Saha, who was also associated with the BJP, intervened when he saw his wife being harassed, following which a group of people attacked him.

He was seriously injured and taken to Sagar Dutta Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries this morning, the officer said.

"His wife alleged that a section of workers who had switched allegiance to the BJP from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) were behind the incident," he said.

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