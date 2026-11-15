After Arnab, Murasu, Odisha braces for another cyclone threat

15:28

The Odisha government has alerted all districts, particularly those in the southern and coastal regions, to remain prepared to deal with any adverse weather conditions as a possible third cyclone in three weeks brews over the Bay of Bengal, a minister said on Sunday.



The precautionary measures are being taken as Cyclone Arnab wreaked havoc in the southern districts in October and Cyclone Murasu triggered rainfall in the region earlier this month, disaster management minister Suresh Pujari said.



The India meteorological department (IMD), in its latest bulletin, said a well-marked low pressure has "intensified into a depression" over the Bay of Bengal and moved nearly northwards with the speed of 10 kmph in three hours till 8.30 am.



The system lay centred 1,130 km south-southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha.



"It is very likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the central parts of the south and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal on November 16 and into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal on November 17," the weather office said.



The system is likely to intensify further and move northwestwards towards the Andhra Pradesh coast during the subsequent two days, the IMD said.