2 Nigerians, Nagaland woman held in connection with MDMA seizure in Keralam

14:23

Two Nigerian nationals and a woman from Nagaland were arrested from Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, in connection with the seizure of MDMA at Kaipamangalam here, police said on Sunday.



The arrested were identified as Kingsley Gochao and Amosu Ikechukwu, both Nigerian nationals, and Esalki, a native of Nagaland.



The trio allegedly supplied the drugs to Minshad and Shajil, who were arrested by Kaipamangalam police with 34.990 grams of MDMA on November 12, police said.



Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), also known as Molly or Ecstasy, is a banned substance.



During the interrogation of the two arrested persons, investigators found that the drugs had been supplied by the Nigerian nationals, following which a team traced the suspects to Tiruppur.



The police team, comprising officials from Kaipamangalam police station and the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF), raided the flat where the suspects were staying and apprehended them.