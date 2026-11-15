Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

2 Nigerians, Nagaland woman held in connection with MDMA seizure in Keralam

Sun, 15 November 2026
Share:
14:23
image
Two Nigerian nationals and a woman from Nagaland were arrested from Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, in connection with the seizure of MDMA at Kaipamangalam here, police said on Sunday.

The arrested were identified as Kingsley Gochao and Amosu Ikechukwu, both Nigerian nationals, and Esalki, a native of Nagaland.

The trio allegedly supplied the drugs to Minshad and Shajil, who were arrested by Kaipamangalam police with 34.990 grams of MDMA on November 12, police said.

Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), also known as Molly or Ecstasy, is a banned substance.

During the interrogation of the two arrested persons, investigators found that the drugs had been supplied by the Nigerian nationals, following which a team traced the suspects to Tiruppur.

The police team, comprising officials from Kaipamangalam police station and the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF), raided the flat where the suspects were staying and apprehended them.

TOP STORIES

India vs NZ 5th ODI Live Scores: New Zealand collapse; India in control
India vs NZ 5th ODI Live Scores: New Zealand collapse; India in control

LIVE! Iran's IRGC says it attacked US radar system at Bahrain base
LIVE! Iran's IRGC says it attacked US radar system at Bahrain base

India votes against UN resolution on death penalty moratorium
India votes against UN resolution on death penalty moratorium

India joined 32 other nations, including China and the US, in voting against a UN General Assembly resolution that called for a moratorium on the death penalty. The resolution, adopted by 133 votes in favour, expressed concern over the...

Historic! SpaceX catches Starship in launch tower arms
Historic! SpaceX catches Starship in launch tower arms

SpaceX has achieved a landmark feat by successfully catching its Starship spacecraft upright in the mechanical arms of its launch tower, 'Mechazilla', after returning from orbit. This unprecedented manoeuvre marks a significant step...

Keralam shocker: Elderly man dragged under car for 2 km, dies
Keralam shocker: Elderly man dragged under car for 2 km, dies

A car driver in Kerala has been charged with culpable homicide after allegedly hitting a homeless elderly man and dragging him for nearly two kilometres before abandoning him. The victim later died, and the driver was arrested based on...