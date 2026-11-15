13-year-old boy identified as fourth Indian killed in UAE road accident

20:48

A 13-year-old boy has been identified as the fourth Indian killed in a multi-vehicle road accident in Fujairah in the UAE that left 14 people dead, according to authorities.



The accident in the early hours of Thursday involved 23 vehicles, including trucks, and left 30 people injured.



"The deceased included 10 Emirati nationals and four Indian nationals, following the completion of procedures to verify their identities," the UAE's Ministry of Interior said on Saturday in a post on X.



The ministry added that "the injured included eight Emirati nationals, two Jordanian nationals, seven Indian nationals, two Pakistani nationals, three Egyptian nationals, six Omani nationals and two Brazilian nationals."



The boy from Gujarat, identified as Aatif Mohmmed Imran Mansur, was travelling with his family, who were visiting the UAE, when the accident occurred, Gulf News reported on Saturday.



The family was on its way to Fujairah International Airport to return to India when the crash took place. His parents and elder sister were injured and are undergoing treatment in hospital, the report said.