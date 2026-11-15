Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

13-year-old boy identified as fourth Indian killed in UAE road accident

Sun, 15 November 2026
Share:
20:48
image
A 13-year-old boy has been identified as the fourth Indian killed in a multi-vehicle road accident in Fujairah in the UAE that left 14 people dead, according to authorities.

The accident in the early hours of Thursday involved 23 vehicles, including trucks, and left 30 people injured.

"The deceased included 10 Emirati nationals and four Indian nationals, following the completion of procedures to verify their identities," the UAE's Ministry of Interior said on Saturday in a post on X.

The ministry added that "the injured included eight Emirati nationals, two Jordanian nationals, seven Indian nationals, two Pakistani nationals, three Egyptian nationals, six Omani nationals and two Brazilian nationals."

The boy from Gujarat, identified as Aatif Mohmmed Imran Mansur, was travelling with his family, who were visiting the UAE, when the accident occurred, Gulf News reported on Saturday.

The family was on its way to Fujairah International Airport to return to India when the crash took place. His parents and elder sister were injured and are undergoing treatment in hospital, the report said.

TOP STORIES

India Outgun New Zealand in Thriller; Clinch ODI Series 3-1
India Outgun New Zealand in Thriller; Clinch ODI Series 3-1

India's batting lineup suffered another collapse, getting bowled out for a mere 209 in the fifth and final ODI against New Zealand. This marks their second successive poor batting performance, putting their 2-1 series lead at risk as New...

LIVE! Search on to nab terrorists who attacked Kulgam CRPF post
LIVE! Search on to nab terrorists who attacked Kulgam CRPF post

Winter session from Dec, women's quota bill faces key test
Winter session from Dec, women's quota bill faces key test

The upcoming Winter session of Parliament, likely in early December, will prioritise the women's reservation bill. This Constitution amendment aims to increase Lok Sabha seats and reserve 33% for women by 2029. Despite government...

Air India resumes direct US flights, cuts travel time by 5 hrs
Air India resumes direct US flights, cuts travel time by 5 hrs

Air India has resumed non-stop flights from Delhi and Mumbai to New York and Newark, reducing overall travel time by up to five hours. This follows the reopening of restricted airspace, which had previously necessitated a refuelling stop...

Man arrested in J-K for spreading fake news on Kulgam attack
Man arrested in J-K for spreading fake news on Kulgam attack

Police in Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir, have arrested Momin Ul Islam for allegedly circulating false information on Facebook about a recent CRPF attack in Kulgam. Islam, operating a page named "Bandipora Wala," falsely claimed three CRPF...