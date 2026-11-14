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Water Shortage No Hurdle For Data Centres: Naidu

Sat, 14 November 2026
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09:03
IMAGE: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh at the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, November 12, 2026. Photograph: @JaiTDP X/ANI Photo
IMAGE: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh at the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, November 12, 2026. Photograph: @JaiTDP X/ANI Photo

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday assured the industry that water shortage would not be a bottleneck to setting up data centres in Visakhapatnam.

He asserted that the state has sufficient resources and alternative technologies to meet their requirements.

This comes as over 6 gigawatts (Gw) of hyperscale data centre capacity is under various stages of execution in Visakhapatnam including Google's massive $15 billion, 1-Gw artificial intelligence (AI) data centre and digital hub.

Naidu said the proposed facilities would require around 3.5 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water, while the state could bring up to 100 TMC of water to Visakhapatnam annually through the Polavaram project.

This is a multi-purpose irrigation project on the Godavari river that is expected to be operational by March 2027.

Other major projects include one by ReNew Energy Global Plc, which on Thursday announced that it would establish a 1 Gw green hyperscale data centre in Anakapalli near Vizag with an investment of Rs 67,000 crore.

Last year, Reliance Industries announced an $11 billion plan through its joint venture Digital Connexion to build a 1-Gw AI-ready data centre park in Visakhapatnam. This is likely to be the country's largest single-location project in the sector.

These projects are coming at a time when a JLL report indicated that India's data centre capacity is set to triple from 1.6 Gw now to 6 Gw by 2029, positioning the nation as Asia's fastest-growing digital infrastructure market.

Addressing a fireside chat at the 31st CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, Naidu said water availability would not be an obstacle and data centres would generate opportunities beyond direct employment.

They would have a wider ecosystem around AI, the knowledge economy and data-driven decision-making.

He said that substantial quantities of water currently flow into the sea and could be utilised.

Naidu also pointed to desalination and emerging air-cooling technologies as alternatives to address the water requirements.

Dismissing concerns over water availability, he said resource constraints would not hinder the state’s data centre ambitions.

Later in the day, Naidu batted for the Godavari–Cauvery river interlinking project, stating that it would bring a permanent solution to chronic water shortages, droughts and floods across South India.

He added that this would bring an end to interstate water disputes among Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

“I am ready to work for Godavari-Cauvery linkage. One solution to the water crisis — Polavaram will come into effect by March 2027. With this linkage, water wars in four states will be over,” he added.

-- Shine Jacob, Business Standard

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