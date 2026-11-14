US grounds all flights, 2nd time since 9/11

07:59

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday issued a nationwide ground stop across all United States airports following a telecommunications outage affecting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers, disrupting thousands of flights across the country.



US Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy confirmed the development in a post on X, saying the FAA had ordered the ground stop after a communication issue affected air traffic control operations nationwide.



'The FAAnews issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide immediate updates as we have them,' Duffy stated.



The FAA also confirmed that the disruption was caused by a temporary telecommunications outage and said flights had been halted as a precautionary measure.



'There has been a temporary telecommunications outage -- out of an abundance of caution all flights have been halted. Every flight has been accounted for and international flights will be handled on a case by case basis,' the FAA said in a post on X.



According to flight-tracking platform FlightAware, approximately 7,000 flights were either delayed or cancelled following the ground stop.



The communication issue reportedly affected all 22 Air Route Traffic Control Centers across the United States, which are responsible for guiding aircraft, particularly incoming flights, within their respective regions.



According to flight-tracking website Flightradar24, around 4,042 flights were airborne and headed towards US airports when the ground stop order was issued.



The nationwide ground stop marks the second such instance since the September 11, 2001 attacks, according to the information provided, highlighting the scale of the disruption to US aviation operations.