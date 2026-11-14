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TN govt imposes stock limits on paddy, rice and pulses amid price rise

Sat, 14 November 2026
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The Tamil Nadu government has imposed stock limits on paddy, rice and pulses to curb hoarding, ensure equitable distribution and maintain the availability of these commodities at fair prices.

Amid skyrocketing prices of rice and other essential commodities, and opposition criticism targeting the TVK regime, the state government, with the prior concurrence of the Centre, issued Government Orders declaring limits for stocking rice, tur dal and urad dal.

Under the orders, the stock limit for paddy and rice is 2,000 metric tonnes (MT) for a wholesaler and eight tonnes for a retailer (for each outlet).

A miller can hold stock of not more than one month's production capacity. For a processor, the limit is 60 per cent of the Monthly Installed Capacity (MIC) multiplied by the number of months remaining till January 2027.

For tur and urad dal, the government fixed 200 MT as the upper ceiling for a wholesaler (for each variety). A retailer can stock up to five tonnes (each for tur and urad). A miller can hold only the last three months' production or 25 per cent of annual installed capacity, whichever is higher.

For both rice and pulses, importers should not hold 'imported stock beyond 45 days from the date of customs clearance'.

The stock control order will remain in force for three months for pulses, and till January 31, 2027, for rice, the government added.

The entities concerned must declare their stock position on the portal of the Department of Consumer Affairs. If their stocks exceed the prescribed limits, they must bring them within the limits by November 16, 2026.

The Government Order said paddy, rice and pulses stocks must be regularly declared and updated on the portal.

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