Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Stop lecturing: India hits back at USCIRF

Sat, 14 November 2026
Share:
11:06
image
Indian ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra has asked an American advisory body to introspect on its own prejudices and stop lecturing others, after the bipartisan agency flagged arrests in India allegedly on religious grounds.

Kwatra's sharp retort on Friday came after the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) shared Sharjeel Imam's profile on X, describing him as "a Muslim man detained in India for his religious freedom advocacy".

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University scholar Imam has been booked under UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) on allegations of being among the masterminds of the February 2020 riots that left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.

The violence erupted during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"USCIRF has no locus standi to sit in judgment over the constitutional rights of Indian citizens," Kwatra said 

"Its habitual partisan, ill-informed, and jaundiced assessments cannot diminish India's constitutional commitment to religious freedom and equal rights for all faiths," he said.

He said India flourishes, defying the agenda-driven partisan narratives of the USCIRF. 

"Taking the same liberty that USCIRF so readily assumes, a word of advice: introspect on your own prejudices and stop lecturing others," Kwatra said.

India describes USCIRF as a biased organisation that lacks credibility.

Established by the US government in 1998 after the inaction of the International Religious Freedom Act, the recommendations of USCIRF are non-binding on the US State Department.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Stop lecturing: India hits back at USCIRF
LIVE! Stop lecturing: India hits back at USCIRF

FAA Outage: US rules out cyberattack, rouge AI
FAA Outage: US rules out cyberattack, rouge AI

US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin stated that there is no evidence of a cyberattack or rogue AI causing the recent nationwide FAA ground stop, though investigations are ongoing. He indicated that mechanical failure appears...

FAA grounds all US flights, second shutdown since 9/11
FAA grounds all US flights, second shutdown since 9/11

A telecommunications outage at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) led to a nationwide ground stop across all US airports, disrupting thousands of flights. US officials confirmed no indication of a security threat, but...

Indian student gets 30-yr jail in UK for online child abuse
Indian student gets 30-yr jail in UK for online child abuse

Bilal Kazi, a 27-year-old Indian student, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in the UK for online child sexual abuse. Kazi, described as a "serial online groomer," exploited and coerced numerous girls aged 10-15 by posing as a...

At 15, Vaibhav breaks record as T20 cricket's youngest captain
At 15, Vaibhav breaks record as T20 cricket's youngest captain

Fifteen-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has made history by becoming the youngest captain in men's T20 cricket, leading Bihar in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026. This achievement follows his stellar performance in IPL 2026, where he won...