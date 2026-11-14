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Oxygen tanker explodes in Gwalior, damages homes

Sat, 14 November 2026
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An oxygen tanker parked on the premises of a factory in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior exploded, damaging the walls and windowpanes of several nearby houses and industrial units, the police said on Saturday.

No casualties were reported in the blast that occurred on Friday evening in the Pinto Park industrial area, an official said.

Gwalior in-charge Superintendent of Police Shrutkirti Somvanshi said police received information about the explosion at the Shiv Compressed Air Products factory and immediately dispatched a team to the spot.

The impact of the blast was so powerful that the tanker was destroyed and the walls of several industrial units and windowpanes of houses in the vicinity were damaged, he said, adding that the cause of the explosion is being investigated.

Incidentally, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was in the district to attend a function at the time.

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