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NIA arrests deported accused in Sri Lanka human-trafficking case

Sat, 14 November 2026
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The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested Pudumadam Imran, who had evaded arrest and was absconding in a Sri Lanka human-trafficking case, from the Bengaluru International Airport.

He was detained on the basis of a Red Notice issued by the INTERPOL at the request of the NIA, and repatriated to India by Sri Lankan authorities, following which he was arrested, a statement issued by the anti-terror agency said.

The accused actively participated in a conspiracy to traffic victims from Sri Lanka with the false promise of taking them to Canada with valid documents, for which he collected money from their family members or relatives, it said.

He sent money through hawala channels to co-accused persons in India for the trafficking and confinement of victims, the NIA said.

The case pertains to raids conducted by the Karnataka Police at premises in Mangalore, based on credible information, uncovering Sri Lankan citizens without valid documents, it said.

A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Foreigners' Act and the Passport Act.

Subsequently, the NIA took over the probe on July 13, 2021.

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