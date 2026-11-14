Mann announces KBC-style competition for Punjab's youth; winner to get Rs 1 cr

22:03

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced a 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'-style quiz competition for the youth in the state with the winner set to get a cash prize of Rs 1 crore.



Mann said 'Punjab Da Crorepati' would test participants' knowledge of Punjab's history, culture, geography, mathematics and various aspects of the state government.



Participants aged between 15 and 30 years will be eligible for the competition, he said during its launch.



"The Punjab government is launching a unique programme for youths -- 'Punjab Da Crorepati'," Mann said here.



Four runners-up will get Rs 10 lakh each and eight other toppers Rs 5 lakh each, while over 10,000 participants will also receive prizes.



Mann said his government wants books in the hands of youngsters because the pen shapes the destiny of a nation and will stand with them at every step, asserting that the success of the youth is Punjab's true progress.



There will be a total of 11 rounds, nine of which will be on an online portal, and the rest two rounds will be in-person, according to the details shared by the chief minister.



"There will be questions like (the TV quiz show) 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. Participants will have to answer multiple-choice questions, each carrying four options, of which only one will be correct," he said.



The competition will have a pool of 50,000 questions, most of which would be based on those asked in recruitment examinations for government jobs, including the posts of patwaris, constables, Punjab Civil Services officers and sub-divisional officers, Mann said.



The tenth round will be conducted in 23 districts, and their toppers will qualify for the grand finale.



Urging youngsters to register in maximum numbers, Mann stated that the 'Punjab Da Crorepati' would provide an exciting opportunity for them to learn, enhance their knowledge and win substantial cash rewards.



"The entire process will be transparent so that youngsters get a fair opportunity to improve their knowledge, strengthen their preparation for competitive examinations and win attractive cash prizes," he said.



"Details of the competition will also be published in newspapers soon. The portal will be accessible through mobile phones as well as the web, and youngsters can register through the Punjab Da Crorepati app/portal available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store."



Registration for the competition opened on November 14 and closes on November 28, he informed.



The digital quiz rounds will be held on November 21, 23, 25, 27 and 29, followed by December 1, 3, 5 and 7. The district-level competitions will be conducted across all 23 districts on December 9, providing participants an opportunity to represent their respective districts in the race towards the grand finale.



To familiarise participants with the digital platform and its functioning, a mock quiz will also be made available for practice, he said.



The grand finale will be on December 17, featuring the 23 district winners from across Punjab, with the winner taking home the Rs 1 crore cash prize.