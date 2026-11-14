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Manipur CM chairs security review meet after 5 fresh deaths in violence

Sat, 14 November 2026
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19:30
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Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Saturday chaired a high-level security review meeting to assess the law and order situation in the state, a statement said.

The meeting was convened in the wake of the killing of a woman at Taphou Kuki village in Kangpokpi district and a firing incident at New Heaven in Ukhrul district on Friday, which left four people dead.

It was decided that combing operations would continue to apprehend those involved in various crimes, the statement said.

The meeting also directed forces to strengthen security in their respective areas of deployment and deliberated on measures to enhance security in vulnerable areas of the state.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam, Chief Secretary Rajeev Singh Thakur, DGP Mukesh Singh, senior officers of the Assam Rifles, CRPF and BSF, and officers of central agencies.

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