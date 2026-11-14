Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Mahadev betting app case: CBI conducted raids in 6 states

Sat, 14 November 2026
Share:
10:53
image
The Central Bureau of Investigation has conducted searches at 33 locations across six states in connection with its investigation into Mahadev online betting app case, recovering digital devices, mobile phones and documents indicating the use of mule bank accounts and hawala channels, officials said on Saturday.

The agency said the searches were conducted on the basis of disclosures made by Sourabh Chandrakar, one of the platform's principal promoters, following his extradition from Oman.

The searches, carried out over the past few days, targeted premises linked to panel operators of the betting platform, they said.

The CBI spokesperson said live betting and gambling panels were found operating at several locations and subsequently dismantled.

Chandrakar was extradited from Oman and arrested by the CBI on November 1.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Stop lecturing: India hits back at USCIRF
LIVE! Stop lecturing: India hits back at USCIRF

FAA Outage: US rules out cyberattack, rouge AI
FAA Outage: US rules out cyberattack, rouge AI

US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin stated that there is no evidence of a cyberattack or rogue AI causing the recent nationwide FAA ground stop, though investigations are ongoing. He indicated that mechanical failure appears...

FAA grounds all US flights, second shutdown since 9/11
FAA grounds all US flights, second shutdown since 9/11

A telecommunications outage at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) led to a nationwide ground stop across all US airports, disrupting thousands of flights. US officials confirmed no indication of a security threat, but...

Indian student gets 30-yr jail in UK for online child abuse
Indian student gets 30-yr jail in UK for online child abuse

Bilal Kazi, a 27-year-old Indian student, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in the UK for online child sexual abuse. Kazi, described as a "serial online groomer," exploited and coerced numerous girls aged 10-15 by posing as a...

At 15, Vaibhav breaks record as T20 cricket's youngest captain
At 15, Vaibhav breaks record as T20 cricket's youngest captain

Fifteen-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has made history by becoming the youngest captain in men's T20 cricket, leading Bihar in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026. This achievement follows his stellar performance in IPL 2026, where he won...