Lalu's Daughter Wants To Have Kheer At Nitish's Home For Chhath

13:50

IMAGE: Dr Rohini Acharya briefs the media on her plan to visit Nitish Kumar for Chhath. Photograph: Kind courtesy @PTI_News/X





Her father, the Rashtriya Janata Dal founder, and Nitish Kumar, the Janata Dal-United supremo, have been allies and adversaries at different times in their long political careers.



Dr Acharya, who lives in Singapore with her husband and children, unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Saran.



Kharna is the second day of the four day Chhath Puja when married women prepare Kheer for family and friends. Thereafter, they observe a 36 hour fast which is broken after worshipping the sun.



-- M I KHAN

's daughter DrÂ plans to visit "Nitish" ()'s home on Saturday night for Chhath."He is my uncle and I will go to his house to haveÂ" Dr Acharya told reporters in Patna.She said she does not need an invitation because he is her "".