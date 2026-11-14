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Jaguar Land Rover Reports Ã‚£451 Million Loss

Sat, 14 November 2026
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Tata-owned Jaguar Land Rover has reported a Â£451 millionÂ loss for theÂ Â July-SeptemberÂ quarter even as it cut 4,000 jobs.

JLR, which is Britain's largest auto employer, reported revenues of Â£5.9 billion for the July-SeptemberÂ quarter, but it had to account for Â£530 million in costs from the job cuts.

JLR said it was hurt by falling sales in China and the Middle East.

JLR CEO Pathamadai Balachandran Balaji asserted the onslaught of competition from China meant the United Kingdom and the European Union should stop erecting post-Brexit trade barriers.

'Now is the time for actually fostering this entire electrical ecosystem,' Balaji -- who was the CFO at Tata Motors before he took charge at JLR in November 2025 -- said.Â 

'It's so important for us that we all hold hands, stick together and ensure that we get the system to evolve into the world of electrics.'

JLR has separately launched a legal challenge to one of its biggest Chinese competitors, BYD.

JLR claims that BYD has cloned the Defender, its best-selling car, as the Ti7 which is also much cheaper.

JLR raided BYD offices in The Netherlands in August to gather evidence against the Chinese auto maker.

On Wednesday, a judge at The Hague ordered JLR to destroy all the evidence secured in the raids.

JLR now plans to obtain an injunction to prevent BYD's Ti7 from being sold in Europe.

-- REDIFF BUSINESS

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