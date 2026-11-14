India no longer a democracy under BJP: Rahul

19:02

Launching a diatribe against the BJP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that India is actually no longer a democracy.



Speaking at the Bharat Summit hosted by the Telangana government here, he asked how the election can be legitimate if the Election Commission declares 140 million voters to be illegal.



"It is important for the democratic movement on the planet that India remains a democracy and what we have found and proven is that India is actually no longer a democracy," he said.



In 2014, the Congress witnessed a completely new election with millions of dollars injected into the political system and a completely new type of campaign, he said.



He further alleged that Congress has discovered that democracy was destroyed in India in 2014.



Rahul Gandhi, who apologised to foreign delegates who could not attend the Bharat Summit in Hyderabad, alleged that they were not allowed to attend the event by the Union Government.



It gives a sense of what "we are dealing with in India," he claimed.