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India beat Pakistan by 1 wicket, win U19 Asia Cup

Sat, 14 November 2026
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India beat Pakistan by one wicket in a thrilling final that went to the last ball to regain the Under-19 Asia Cup in Al Amerat, Oman on Saturday.

Opener Usman Khan's 107 helped Pakistan score a massive 337 for nine in 50 overs.

But India overhauled the target in the last ball of the match to lift the title after several twists and turns.

Skipper Lakshya Raichandani led the chase with a solid 80. Aaryavir Sehwag made 58.

Brief scores: Pakistan U19: 337/9 (Usman Khan 107, Abdul Qadir 80, Farhan Yousaf 60; Kavya Patel 4/68, C Venkata 3/40) lost to India U19: 339/9 in 50 overs (Lakshya Raichandani 80, Aaryavir Sehwag 58, Manal Chauhan 47, Mohit Ulva 49 not out; Rizwanullah 3/53) by 1 wicket.

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