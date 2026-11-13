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House of UP Cong leader accused of lawyer murder razed

Sat, 14 November 2026
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The district administration on Friday demolished a portion of a house belonging to Congress leader Amol Dixit, the main accused in the murder of advocate Anuj Chaturvedi, for alleged encroachment on government land in Chhibramau town, officials said.

A joint team of the administration and the municipal council used an earthmover to demolish the extended portion of the house, including a wall and gate, at Ibrahimganj Padao, to clear the alleged encroachment, the police said.

The action was carried out in the presence of sub-divisional magistrate Gyanendra Kumar Dwivedi and Tehsildar Abhinav Verma, along with officials from the revenue department, police and municipal council.

According to the administration, around three feet of government land in front of the house had been encroached upon for construction.

The police said local residents, including Sunil Dubey, Neelu Tiwari, Atul Gupta and Kuldeep Yadav, had lodged a complaint with the municipal council alleging encroachment.

Acting on the complaint, the municipal council had pasted a notice on the house on November 12, in the name of Amol Dixit's mother, Munni Devi, wife of Awadh Bihari Dixit.

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