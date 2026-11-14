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Gurugram couple 'pursued' on Diwali night; police assures action

Sat, 14 November 2026
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A couple returning home on Diwali night had an anxious encounter when their vehicle was allegedly tailed by individuals in a van, who apparently tried to force them to a halt on Darbaripur Road near Sector 70 in Gurugram.

After a video of the purported incident went viral on social media, Gurugram Police reached out to the victim, requesting his contact number and detailed information about the incident, so that the matter can be investigated.

The purported victim Shubham Jain shared the footage from his vehicle's dashcam and a CCTV clip from his residential society's gate on X on Saturday.

Recounting the ordeal, Jain said the incident occurred around 11:55 pm on Diwali night when he and his wife were returning home. He claimed several persons in a van pursued them for nearly a kilometre and attempted to force their car to a stop.

According to Jain, he initially thought the van was looking to overtake. However, when the vehicle overtook and suddenly braked ahead of their car -- with its occupants preparing to step out -- panic set in.

Instead of stopping their car, the Jains sped towards their residential society, with the van hot on their heels.

After a tense pursuit, both vehicles reached the society, where security guards intercepted the van. Subsequently, the occupants of the van allegedly engaged in an argument with the security guards at the society's gate.

Purported CCTV footage shows an individual arguing with a guard. The occupants of the van remained there for nearly 20 minutes before leaving.

A senior police officer said the matter is being investigated and action will be taken on the basis of the facts that emerge.

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