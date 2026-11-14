Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Google, AI tools help reunite 45-year-old woman with family

Sat, 14 November 2026
Share:
11:58
Kindly note that this illustration generated using ChatGPT has only been posted for representational purposes.
Kindly note that this illustration generated using ChatGPT has only been posted for representational purposes.
A 45-year-old woman who had wandered away from her home in a mentally distressed condition was reunited with her family in Maharashtra's Parbhani district after two-and-a-half years by a social organisation that used AI tools to trace her hometown, officials said on Saturday.

Julekha Mukheed Shaikh had been admitted to Sanvita Ashram in Pandur, Sindhudurg, on April 3, 2024, following an order from a Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Mumbai's Kurla, issued at the request of the Colaba police and a probation officer at the Government Women's Beggars' Home in Chembur, an official release said.

Efforts to locate her family gathered pace after Kisan Choure, trustee of Jeevan Aanand Sanstha, and his team held regular conversations with Shaikh to get clues about her background. Using digital tools such as Google Search and ChatGPT, the team identified her native place and contacted her relatives with the help of the Nirbhaya police squad in Parbhani, the release said.

Following a phone conversation with her family after two-and-a-half years of separation, her husband, Mukheed Shaikh, travelled to Sanvita Ashram on November 9 and escorted her home.

"By combining patient interaction with digital tools like Google Search and ChatGPT, we were able to trace her roots and coordinate effectively with the Nirbhaya Police Squad in Parbhani to reunite her with her grieving family," Choure said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Microsoft 'deeply sorry' for global outage, reveals cause
LIVE! Microsoft 'deeply sorry' for global outage, reveals cause

Stop lecturing: India rebukes USCIRF over Sharjeel Imam remarks
Stop lecturing: India rebukes USCIRF over Sharjeel Imam remarks

Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra strongly criticised the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) for its comments on arrests in India, particularly regarding Sharjeel Imam. Kwatra asserted that USCIRF has no...

FAA Outage: US rules out cyberattack, rogue AI
FAA Outage: US rules out cyberattack, rogue AI

US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin stated that there is no evidence of a cyberattack or rogue AI causing the recent nationwide FAA ground stop, though investigations are ongoing. He indicated that mechanical failure appears...

FAA grounds all US flights, second shutdown since 9/11
FAA grounds all US flights, second shutdown since 9/11

A telecommunications outage at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) led to a nationwide ground stop across all US airports, disrupting thousands of flights. US officials confirmed no indication of a security threat, but...

Indian student gets 30-yr jail in UK for online child abuse
Indian student gets 30-yr jail in UK for online child abuse

Bilal Kazi, a 27-year-old Indian student, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in the UK for online child sexual abuse. Kazi, described as a "serial online groomer," exploited and coerced numerous girls aged 10-15 by posing as a...