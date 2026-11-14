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Former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar discharged from AIIMS

Sat, 14 November 2026
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Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar was discharged from AIIMS in Delhi on Saturday, three days after he was admitted following a collapse, family sources said.

The 75-year-old former vice president was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday after he collapsed during his morning walk and remained unconscious for a few minutes.

He was admitted to the hospital's Cardio-Neuro Centre and was under the care of the Department of Cardiology for medical evaluation and treatment.

Security personnel accompanying Dhankhar had initially taken him home in a PCR vehicle after he collapsed.

Later, he was admitted to AIIMS.

Dhankhar has experienced several episodes of fainting and loss of consciousness over the past two years. But this time, the duration of loss of consciousness was the longest.

In June 2025, he fainted during the golden jubilee celebrations of Kumaon University in Nainital. In January this year, he suffered two bouts of unconsciousness at home. He was also admitted to the AIIMS critical care unit in March 2025 following chest pain and underwent angioplasty.

Dhankhar served as India's 14th vice president from August 2022 until his resignation on July 21, 2025.

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