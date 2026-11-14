DK Shivakumar's Mekedatu dam push triggers Cong vs Cong

14:52

It's Congress versus Congress on the contentious issue of Mekedatu dam across Cauvery river that Karnataka is pushing hard for and Tamil Nadu is opposing.Â





Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President Manickam Tagore on Saturday strongly condemned Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's recent assertion that no one can stop the construction of the Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery River.

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Â He asserted that the construction of the dam is not only illegal but will also severely affect the lives of farmers.

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Â In a post on X, Tagore criticised Shivakumar for making the remarks during an event in Mysuru in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the stance violates both Supreme Court directives and the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal.

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Â "It is deeply condemnable that Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mysuru, said, 'No one can stop the construction of a dam at Mekedatu', and that the central government must give its final approval for it," he said.

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Â He added that the statement goes against the principle of federalism and aims to destroy farmers' livelihood in Tamil Nadu.

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Â "The Karnataka Chief Minister continues to adopt a stubborn stance, blatantly violating the Supreme Court ruling and the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal's final award. This statement, which goes against the principle of federalism and seeks to destroy the livelihoods of Tamil Nadu's farmers, is utterly unacceptable," he noted.

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Â Further, he urged the central government not to approve the Mekedatu dam without complete consultation and consent of the lower-riparian states, such as Tamil Nadu itself. He emphasised that the Tamil Nadu governemnt will never allow this project in the State.

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Â "Since Tamil Nadu is a lower-riparian state in the Cauvery River water-sharing arrangement, Karnataka cannot unilaterally implement any project that affects our rights. The central government must not grant any permission to build the Mekedatu dam without the full consent of the lower-riparian states. Granting approval for the Mekedatu project without Tamil Nadu's consent is not only illegal but will also severely affect the lives of farmers in the delta districts," he said.





Mekedatu project has been a bone of contention between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The neighbouring state opposes the project, stating that it will affect the interests of its farmers, while Karnataka says that the reservoir will help it supply the drinking water needs of Bengaluru and act as a buffer during water scarcity.

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Â He stressed that the Centre is responsible for preventing Karnataka from constructing the Mekedatu dam.

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Â "It is the duty of the central Modi government to prevent Karnataka from laying even a single brick at Mekedatu. On behalf of the Tamil Nadu Congress, we will never allow this project; we will go to any lengths to fight to protect our state's rights. I am going to Thanjavur today; I intend to speak in detail about this matter there," he said.

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Â The remarks came after Shivakumar sought the Centre's assistance in securing the necessary clearances for the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project.

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Â "The Supreme Court has delivered a clear verdict to all of us: that Mekedatu has to be built in Karnataka and no one can stop it. We want you to help us legally. We want you. You have the Union government to grant a final decision on which the forest clearances have been done. It is a vital balancing reserve. So I hope that your administration will help us. Let us all work together," Shivakumar said.