Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Delhi's AQI settles at 348 in very poor category, likely to worsen

Sat, 14 November 2026
Share:
10:04
image
The national capital woke up to yet another day of 'very poor' air quality on Saturday morning, with forecasts pointing to further deterioration in the next few days.

The air quality index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 348 (very poor), as compared to the 24-hour average AQI of 373 at 4 pm on Friday, according to data from the Central Board of Pollution Control (CPCB).

As per the CPCB standards, an AQI of 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

Out of the 59 air quality monitoring stations in the city, seven recorded AQI in the 'severe' category on Saturday morning.

According to forecasts by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the AQI is expected to deteriorate further in the next few days.

Several weather stations saw a slight increase in the minimum temperature.

Safdarjung, representative of the city's weather, recorded a minimum of 16.4 degrees Celsius, 2.9 degrees above the normal and 0.2 degree more than Friday.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! No threat behind grounding of flights: US Homeland Security
LIVE! No threat behind grounding of flights: US Homeland Security

FAA grounds all US flights, second shutdown since 9/11
FAA grounds all US flights, second shutdown since 9/11

A telecommunications outage at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) led to a nationwide ground stop across all US airports, disrupting thousands of flights. US officials confirmed no indication of a security threat, but...

Indian student gets 30-yr jail in UK for online child abuse
Indian student gets 30-yr jail in UK for online child abuse

Bilal Kazi, a 27-year-old Indian student, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in the UK for online child sexual abuse. Kazi, described as a "serial online groomer," exploited and coerced numerous girls aged 10-15 by posing as a...

Huge Microsoft outage disrupts Outlook, Teams, AI services
Huge Microsoft outage disrupts Outlook, Teams, AI services

A widespread Microsoft 365 outage on Friday disrupted services like Outlook and Teams for thousands of users globally. The incident also impacted AI services from OpenAI and Anthropic that rely on Microsoft connectors. Microsoft...

US Treasury chief shifts to military base after Iran threats
US Treasury chief shifts to military base after Iran threats

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has confirmed that he relocated from his Washington residence to a military base on Secret Service instructions following Iranian death threats, delivering a blunt rebuke to Tehran's leadership and...